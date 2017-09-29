2.3% pay rise for maids

The minimum allowable wage for foreign domestic helpers will rise 2.3% to $4,410 per month, the Labour Department announced today.

Under the Standard Employment Contract for hiring foreign domestic helpers, employers must provide them with food or pay them a food allowance, which will rise by 1.5% to at least $1,053 per month.

The new wage and allowance levels will apply to all contracts signed from tomorrow.

Contracts signed today or earlier at the existing minimum allowable wage of $4,310 per month and the $1,037 food allowance, will still be processed by the Immigration Department if they reach it by October 27.