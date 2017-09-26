Tsuen Wan job fair to be held

The Labour Department will hold a job fair in Tsuen Wan on September 28 and 29.

Fifty-six organisations from the retail, catering and property management industries will offer 3,400 jobs.

About 80% of the vacancies are full-time jobs, including positions such as clerk, cinema service assistant, shop assistant, registered Chinese medicine practitioner, health service assistant, security guard, driver, storekeeper, chef, technician and cashier.

Monthly salaries range from $8,000 to $16,000.

Most positions require Secondary 6 education or below and about 70% are open to people without experience.

The job fair will be held from 11am to 5.30pm at Tsuen Wan Town Hall.

