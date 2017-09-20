Housing plan is a sharing economy

The Community Housing Movement is a sharing economy which allows property owners to make their flats available to people in need of housing, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said today.

The project, launched by the Council of Social Service, will convert idle or underutilised flats provided by landlords into temporary housing for the grassroots.

"There is always a need for somebody to play the role of an intermediate, including in this case the Council of Social Service, to link up all the interested parties and professional bodies who are willing to help," Dr Law said.

"So this is in fact a kind of collaboration across various sectors. So, we hope through this, as a movement, we would make full use of the existing vacant units in our community."

On occupational safety, Dr Law said the Government is considering increasing penalties to reduce industrial hazards.

"We are examining the possibility of increasing the punishment within our legislation. We hopefully will complete this part of work before the end of this year."