Kelvin Yeung commends winning students

Remarkable results: Hong Kong students win two gold and six silver medals at the 2nd International Olympiad of Metropolises in Moscow.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today congratulated eight Hong Kong students for achieving excellent results at the 2nd International Olympiad of Metropolises.

The Hong Kong team won two gold and six silver medals at the competition which was held in Moscow from September 4 to 9.

Spanning mathematics, informatics, chemistry and physics, the contest was open to students aged 14 to 18.

Li Shing-yan from STFA Leung Kau Kui College and Rahul Arya from King George V School won gold in the physics section.

The six silver medal recipients include Wong Chi-fung and Chan Chak-fu from La Salle College in the chemistry section, Arvin Leung from Diocesan Boys' School and Samuel Lee from CNEC Christian College in the mathematics section as well as Wong Tsz-chun and Wong Yik-chun from Pui Ching Middle School in the informatics section.

For group prizes, the Hong Kong team shared the First Place Award for Team Competition with the Moscow and Shanghai teams.

It also won the Third Place Award in the Blitz contest.

Commending the students for their outstanding performance in the competition, Mr Yeung said: "The achievements of the Hong Kong team in the competition demonstrated the great potential of Hong Kong students in the fields of science.

"The Education Bureau will continuously support more STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) related activities so as to enrich the learning experience of students and unleash their potential."