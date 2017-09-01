Curriculum development advisor named

Prof Tam Kar-yan has been appointed Chairperson of the Curriculum Development Council for a two-year term from today.

Seven new members - Chung Po-loi, Carol Fung, Kam Yin-ping, Peter Koon, Lam Tsz-ki, Prof Ricardo Mak and Wong Yu-leung - will also join.

Eleven incumbent members - Eric Chan, Prof May Cheng, Gyver Lau, Leung Yam-shing, David Leung, Prof Joshua Mok, Pang Ming-fai, Poon Po-chiu, Joseph Tsang, Ayse Wong and Wat Ka-man - have been reappointed.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said: "I am sure Prof Tam, with his rich experience in education and research, will effectively steer the Curriculum Development Council and advise the Government to enable the curriculum development in Hong Kong to go from strength to strength."

Mr Yeung thanked outgoing Chairperson Kenneth Young and members Chan Kar-mun, Nancy Ho, Kwok Kam-lin, Grace Pow, Shum Kin-ming, Teddy Tang, Tsui Chun-cheung and Phyonne Wong.

The council advises the Government on the curriculum development of the local school system from kindergarten to senior secondary education.