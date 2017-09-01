Kevin Yeung visits school

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung visited a Tseung Kwan O primary school as classes resumed across Hong Kong today.

He observed the school's operation, as well as classroom and student activities.

Mr Yeung said the Government recognises the importance of education and wants to create a caring, inspiring and stable teaching and learning environment.

He said he hopes the $3.6 billion in government funding for new quality education resources will help resolve short-term issues in the sector.

Mr Yeung encouraged students to talk to their teachers and parents about any problems they encounter, and wished them a fruitful new school year.