CE opens education conference

Chief Executive CY Leung opened an international conference on vocational and professional education and training today.

Co-organised by the Education Bureau and the Vocational Training Council, the two-day event is being attended by more than 500 government officials as well as education policymakers and practitioners from around the world.

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng gave a talk on how the Government boosts young people's employability and encourages working people to pursue continuous education.

Also opening today is the WorldSkills Hong Kong Competition & Carnival 2017.

It is the largest skills event in the city, with young contestants from 15 countries and regions showcasing their expertise in 12 categories of the competition.