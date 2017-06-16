Press here to Skip to the main content
CE opens education conference

June 16, 2017
Skills showcase

Skills showcase :  Chief Executive CY Leung (left) attends the WorldSkills Hong Kong Competition & Carnival 2017.

Chief Executive CY Leung opened an international conference on vocational and professional education and training today.

 

Co-organised by the Education Bureau and the Vocational Training Council, the two-day event is being attended by more than 500 government officials as well as education policymakers and practitioners from around the world. 

 

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng gave a talk on how the Government boosts young people's employability and encourages working people to pursue continuous education.

 

Also opening today is the WorldSkills Hong Kong Competition & Carnival 2017.

 

It is the largest skills event in the city, with young contestants from 15 countries and regions showcasing their expertise in 12 categories of the competition.



