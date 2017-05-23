France work scheme expanded

The annual quota under the Hong Kong-France Working Holiday Scheme will rise from 500 to 750 on July 1.

The quota was increased from 400 to 500 last year.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui welcomed the move, saying the scheme has been well-received by young people, especially French applicants.

"The expansion will provide more opportunities for youths from both sides to enrich their global exposure and broaden their horizons through the scheme," he said.

Any Hong Kong person aged 18 to 30 who holds a valid HKSAR passport or a British National (Overseas) passport and has not benefited from the scheme before can apply for a visa under the programme.

Successful applicants can stay in France for up to a year, during which time they can take up short-term employment and engage in a study course of up to six months.

