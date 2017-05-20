35 green schools commended

Green lessons: Po Leung Kuk C W Chu College is the Champion of Large Garden Plot Project (Secondary School Section).

Green lessons: Po Leung Kuk C W Chu College is the Champion of Large Garden Plot Project (Secondary School Section).

Thirty-five secondary schools, primary schools and kindergartens were commended at the Greening School Project Award prize presentation ceremony today in recognition of their green school projects and contributions to the environment.

The award was organised under the Leisure & Cultural Services Department’s Greening School Subsidy Scheme.

Speaking at the prize-presentation ceremony, the department’s Chief Leisure Manager Wendy Or said teachers and students had embraced the scheme since its launch in 2000.

The number of participating schools increased from 300 in the first year to nearly 900 this year, she said.

She added teachers and students had worked hard to make their school environments greener and more beautiful, and the standard of green projects has been rising.

Click here for the award results.