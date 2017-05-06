Education expo opens

Education exhibition: Under Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung opens the Information Expo on Multiple Pathways.

Under Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today opened the Information Expo on Multiple Pathways 2017 at the Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre.

Organised by the Education Bureau, the exhibition is being held from 10am to 6pm today and tomorrow to provide information on locally accredited post-secondary programmes, the Diploma Yi Jin and non-local programmes as well as articulation pathways outside Hong Kong.

Mr Yeung encouraged secondary school graduates to consider different pathways in accordance with their interests and abilities, noting the Government strives to provide them flexible and diversified paths with multiple entry and exit points.

He added that 54,000 full-time locally accredited post-secondary places will be provided by various institutions for the 2017-18 academic year, including over 23,000 undergraduate and 30,000 sub-degree places.

These, together with Diploma Yi Jin and other education programmes provided by various institutions, will be sufficient for eligible students to pursue their studies in Hong Kong, he said.