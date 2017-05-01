Revised minimum wage starts

The statutory minimum wage rate has been raised from $32.50 to $34.50 per hour, effective today.

Under the Minimum Wage Ordinance, employees are protected by the statutory minimum wage whether they are monthly-rated, daily-rated, hourly-rated, piece-rated, permanent, casual, full-time or part-time.

This is regardless of whether or not they are employed under a continuous contract as defined in the Employment Ordinance.

The law also provides a special arrangement so that employees with disabilities have the right to undergo productivity assessment to determine whether they should be remunerated at no less than the minimum wage rate or at a rate commensurate with their productivity.

