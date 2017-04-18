$146m in scholarships awarded

The HKSAR Government Scholarship Fund and the Self-financing Post-secondary Education Fund today awarded $146 million in grants to more than 6,400 students for the 2016-17 academic year.

The awardees are local and non-local students studying at publicly-funded and self-financing tertiary institutions.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Secretary for Education Eddie Ng said the Government has long encouraged students to pursue excellence in various fields, adding the scholarships also recognise non-academic areas like talent development and excursion experience.

"I hope the awardees will share with others their exchange experience and learning fruits so our society will be more inclusive and filled with positive energy."

Click here for details.