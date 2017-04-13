Eddie Ng to visit Shanghai, Hangzhou

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng will visit Shanghai and Hangzhou from April 20 to 22 for education meetings and university exchange activities.

Mr Ng will meet Shanghai Municipal Education Commission officials to explore opportunities to enhance higher education co-operation between Shanghai and Hong Kong.

In Hangzhou, he will meet Zhejiang's Department of Education officials, as well as visit the China Academy of Art to meet its management and call on Hong Kong students studying there.

Mr Ng will also visit Zhejiang University, and attend a Belt & Road summit jointly organised by the university and Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

During his absence, Under Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung will be Acting Secretary for Education.