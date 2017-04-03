Transport subsidy limits adjusted

The Work Incentive Transport Subsidy Scheme's household income and asset limits have been adjusted starting from the claim month of February, the Labour Department announced today.

The limits for households of two to five people have been raised.

For an individual or one-person household and households of six people or above, the department proposes to freeze income limits as a special one-off arrangement, pending consultation with the Legislative Council.

Applicants who are eligible under the new limits can apply for the subsidy from August.

Click here for details.