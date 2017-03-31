Construction safety upgrade launched

Construction control: Permanent Secretary for Development Hon Chi-keung (centre) launches the "Designated Workers for Designated Skills" rule.

Permanent Secretary for Development (Works) Hon Chi-keung today launched the new rule that designates workers with designated skills to undertake construction works under the Construction Workers Registration Ordinance.

The rule will be implemented tomorrow to fully launch the construction workers registration system.

Phase one of the ordinance, implemented in 2007, allows that only registered construction workers can do construction works on construction sites.

Under the "designated workers for designated skills" rule, contractors, construction workers and employers must follow the requirement that, except under specified conditions, skilled work on construction sites must be done by registered skilled or semi-skilled workers of the designated trade.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr Hon said the new requirement can ensure the quality of registered workers and raise their professional status.

The registration system can yield more reliable data that facilitates reviews of the existing manpower policies and training courses, he added.

