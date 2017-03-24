Reading fest to be held

A series of reading activities will be held at a Lai Chi Kok school in April to celebrate the World Book Day.

Held at SKH St Mary's Church Mok Hing Yiu College on April 22, the 2017 World Book Day Fest is co-organised by the Education Bureau and the Standing Committee on Language Education & Research.

The event's highlight is a forum where speakers will discuss how reading enriches their lives.

It will also feature parent-child reading activities, Putonghua drama performances, game booths and a book exhibition.

Kindergarten, primary and secondary school students, and their parents are welcome to join.

Schools can enrol through the bureau’s Training Calendar System.

Click here for details.