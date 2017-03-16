Jobless rate steady at 3.3%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.3% in the December to February quarter, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The underemployment rate dropped to 1.2%.

An increase in the unemployment rate was mainly seen in the decoration, repair and maintenance for the buildings sector while a decrease was mainly seen in the real estate sector.

Total employment increased by 15,000 to 3,824,400 during the quarter, and the labour force also increased by 13,300 to 3,943,800.

There were 119,400 unemployed people and 48,800 underemployed people.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui said the labour market will remain tight in the near term.

The Government will stay vigilant and monitor the potential impacts of external uncertainties on the local economy and employment, he added.