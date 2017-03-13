Employers of the disabled praised

The 2016-17 Award Presentation Ceremony of the Talent-Wise Employment Charter & Inclusive Organisations Recognition Scheme was held today to praise organisations that support employing people with disabilities.

Officiating at the ceremony, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui said the Government will continue its multi-pronged approach to equip the disabled for employment.

He added an additional $100 million will be injected into the “Enhancing Employment of People with Disabilities through Small Enterprise” project.

So far, more than 540 organisations, including 130 small and medium enterprises, have joined the scheme.

Mr Sui presented the Friendly Employment Award to organisations which employ people with disabilities or promote their employment to business partners.

He also presented the Outstanding Mentor Award, which recognises the mentors of inclusive organisations who assist disabled employees in coping with job difficulties and integration at work.

Launched in 2013, the scheme mobilises various sectors in the community to create more internship and employment opportunities for the disabled.

