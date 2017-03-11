Job fair to offer 5.6K vacancies

The Labour Department will hold a job expo in Mong Kok on March 14 and 15 offering 5,600 jobs to enhance employment opportunities for ethnic minorities.

A total of 104 organisations, mainly from the retail, catering, property management and transport industries, will take part.

The jobs include positions such as library assistant, shop assistant, clerk, security guard, driver, storekeeper, English hotline call centre sales representative, technician assistant, cinema service assistant, cashier, barista, cook and waiter/waitress.

About 80% of the vacancies are full-time jobs. The majority offer monthly salaries ranging from $8,000 to $16,000.

More than 97% of these vacancies require a Secondary Six education level or below. About 75% are open to job seekers without experience.

Eight training organisations will provide information on training courses to jobseekers.

Instantaneous translation services for Hindi, Urdu and Nepalese speakers will be available.

The expo will be held from 11am to 5.30pm at MacPherson Stadium, Mong Kok. Admission is free.