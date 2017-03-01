Press here to Skip to the main content
Wage commission appointments made

March 01, 2017

Priscilla Wong has been made Minimum Wage Commission Chairperson for two years from today.

 

Twelve members have also been appointed from the labour and business sectors, academia and the Government.

 

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui welcomed the appointments.

 

He also thanked outgoing chairperson Jat Sew-tong for his leadership, and outgoing members Lau Ka-shi and Prof Suen Wing-chuen for their contributions.

 

The committee was established under the Minimum Wage Ordinance to recommend the Statutory Minimum Wage to the Chief Executive in Council.

 

Click here for details.



