Compensation for work injuries and death from job-related causes will be increased from April 1.

The 5.7% to 10.8% rise will be applied to 18 items under the Employees' Compensation Ordinance, the Pneumoconiosis & Mesothelioma (Compensation) Ordinance, and the Occupational Deafness (Compensation) Ordinance.

The Labour Department said the levels of compensation are adjusted every two years.

The new levels will enhance protection for injured employees and their families.