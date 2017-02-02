HKU resignation respected

The Education Bureau has noted the resignation of Prof Peter Mathieson as President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hong Kong is his personal decision and it respects his wish.

Prof Mathieson has written an open letter to the teachers and students of HKU to explain his decision in detail.

He will leave the post by January next year.

The bureau said the appointment of presidents is a matter within the autonomy of universities, which the Government respects, adding HKU can handle the appointment of its President and Vice-Chancellor.