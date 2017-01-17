Stephen Sui to meet challenges

Acting Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui says he and his team will do their best to cope with all future challenges.

Mr Sui told reporters today he will have to tackle important issues, including retirement protection, the Mandatory Provident Fund offsetting mechanism and standard working hours, after taking up the new post.

"I will co-operate with our civil service team, which is the very best, very efficient and very dedicated. Under our close co-operation, I believe we can handle all the challenges in the coming few months," he said.