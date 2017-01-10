Eddie Ng visits North District

In tune: Secretary for Education Eddie Ng (second right) visits the Jockey Club Fanling Integrated Children & Youth Services Centre.

In tune: Secretary for Education Eddie Ng (second right) visits the Jockey Club Fanling Integrated Children & Youth Services Centre.

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng visited North District today to talk to students, district councillors and community service providers.

Mr Ng first met North District Council Chairman So Sai-chi and other district council members, briefing them on various education measures, including the Quality Kindergarten Education Policy to be implemented in the 2017-18 academic year.

He then visited the Jockey Club Fanling Integrated Children & Youth Services Centre operated by Children & Youth Services.

Mr Ng chatted with youngsters there to learn more about their lives and their views on the future.

He later visited the North District Centre of the 333 Learning Companion Leadership Programme organised by HHCKLA Buddhist Wisdom Primary School in Sheung Shui.

The programme helps primary students from low-income families to improve their academic performance, and trains secondary students to become assistant instructors to enhance their self-confidence and sense of responsibility.