The Labour Department hosts an exhibition on employment issues in Tin Shui Wai today and tomorrow.

The expo highlights the main provisions of the Employment Ordinance and the Minimum Wage Ordinance, good people management measures and foreign domestic helpers' rights and benefits.

Publications and souvenirs are distributed and short videos are shown.

The exhibition is held at Tin Chak Shopping Centre from 11am to 6pm.

Admission is free.