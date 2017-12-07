Human smuggling meeting held

Secretary for Security John Lee chaired the fifth Guangdong-Hong Kong meeting on combatting the smuggling of illegal immigrants in Shenzhen today with Chen Dingwu, Director-General of the Ministry of Public Security's Border Control Department.

They agreed to continue strengthening joint operations, investigation and intelligence exchange to curb human smuggling syndicates.

Mr Lee noted, since special operations against illegal immigrants started in February 2016, Mainland law enforcement agencies have intercepted more than 67,000 non-ethnic Chinese illegal immigrants.

They also foiled 53 organised syndicates and 293 cases of attempted illegal entry, involving more than 3,400 people.

Hong Kong Police and the Immigration Department conducted seven joint operations with Mainland law enforcement agencies and shut down several cross-boundary crime syndicates, resulting in the arrest of more than 120 people.

Mr Lee said the number of non-ethnic Chinese illegal immigrants intercepted in Hong Kong is declining, showing the operations were successful.

In the first 11 months of this year 837 non-ethnic Chinese illegal immigrants were intercepted or identified in Hong Kong, with a monthly average of 76.

It was a drop of almost 60% from 2016 with a monthly average of 185, and a drop of three quarters from the peak in 2015 with a monthly average of 318.

Mr Lee said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and Mainland law enforcement agencies will continue to work closely to take vigorous action against illegal immigration activities.