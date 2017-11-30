Assault victims urged to speak out

Secretary for Security John Lee has urged victims of sexual harassment or assault to lodge a report or complaint with Police or the Equal Opportunities Commission.

Mr Lee made the statement today in response to a claim by a champion Hong Kong athlete that she was sexually assaulted.

"I appeal to any victim who has been sexually assaulted or sexually harassed to make a complaint or report to either the Police or the Equal Opportunities Commission."

Mr Lee said the authorities require the victim's assistance in their investigation.

"Without their evidence, the investigation will be very difficult. These departments and organisations have very good experience in dealing with sexual complaints. They will ensure that all such complaints will be fairly and professionally handled. The rights of the victims will be fully protected," he added.