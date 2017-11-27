John Lee urges dating vigilance

Secretary for Security John Lee has called on the public to be cautious with people they have only known for a short while through social media.

Briefing the press after today's Fight Crime Committee meeting, Mr Lee said the number of rape and indecent assault cases in the first 10 months of this year increased 10% and 9.2% year-on-year.

"We are of course very concerned with the trend because sexual offences have been on the rise. We have been monitoring the situation and analysing what are the causes."

He said some victims, particularly in rape cases, have put themselves at risk by meeting people via social media and then seeing them in private or secluded areas despite only knowing them for a short time.

"This is something we should try to pay more attention to, so as to reduce the risk of going to private meetings with people we only happen to know for a short while.

"Where possible, maybe meet these people with friends or with people we trust, rather than going to these private meetings alone."

Reviewing the January-October crime situation, Mr Lee said Hong Kong's law and order situation remained steady with 47,086 crime cases recorded, down 6.5% year-on-year.

There was a decrease in the number of cases of blackmail, robbery, snatching, pickpocketing, burglary and homicide, but a rise in missing vehicle, rape, indecent assault and theft from vehicle cases.