CE commends Police Force

Ready to serve: Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) chats with probationary inspectors after a passing-out parade at the Police College.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has commended Police for maintaining Hong Kong’s rule of law, integrity and law and order.

Speaking at the passing-out parade at the Police College today, Mrs Lam said she was glad to know the city's crime rate was on a downward trend.

She added the number of crimes per 100,000 population in 2016 stood at 825 in Hong Kong, representing a new low in the past 44 years.

While the crime rate has been declining, the number of applications for joining Police increased to more than 21,000 in 2016-17.

Mrs Lam encouraged the 40 probationary inspector and 176 recruit constable graduates to work with full commitment and passion, and to serve the society with empathy.

She also hoped every Police member will work together and continue to maintain its professionalism.