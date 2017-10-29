Prison fair to be held

The Correctional Services Department will hold its 65th Autumn Fair on the sports field adjacent to Stanley Prison on November 4.

Open from 11am to 5pm, it will feature an old-fashioned cafe serving handmade snacks, such as chicken pies, walnut cakes and pineapple buns, made by inmates.

The fair will include dragon and lion dances, a marching band performance, guard dog demonstrations and other shows.

Products made by inmates will be on sale, and funds raised will go to voluntary agencies.

The event will provide opportunities for inmates to contribute to the community.