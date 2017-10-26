Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Safe cycling campaign to start

October 26, 2017

Police will launch a four-day citywide campaign tomorrow to promote safe cycling and will take stringent action against offenders.

 

From January to August this year, there were more than 1,270 traffic accidents involving bicycles, resulting in 1,320 casualties. Eight cyclists died in those accidents.

 

Common cycling offences include riding on the pavement, failing to comply with traffic lights or signs, riding without lights at night or in poor visibility, and carrying another person, animal, or article which obstructs the cyclist's view.



Top
Healthy Exercise for All Campaign