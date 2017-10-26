Safe cycling campaign to start

Police will launch a four-day citywide campaign tomorrow to promote safe cycling and will take stringent action against offenders.

From January to August this year, there were more than 1,270 traffic accidents involving bicycles, resulting in 1,320 casualties. Eight cyclists died in those accidents.

Common cycling offences include riding on the pavement, failing to comply with traffic lights or signs, riding without lights at night or in poor visibility, and carrying another person, animal, or article which obstructs the cyclist's view.