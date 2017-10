Gold strike: Customs officers seize 15 smuggled gold slabs from a vehicle at Lok Ma Chau Control Point.

Customs officers arrested a 55-year-old male driver at Lok Ma Chau Control Point yesterday after seizing 15 gold slabs from his vehicle.

The suspected smuggled gold weighs 15kg with an estimated market value of $5 million.

Anyone found guilty of importing or exporting unmanifested cargo is liable to a maximum fine of $2 million and seven years in jail.

Call the hotline 2545 6182 to report suspected smuggling activities.