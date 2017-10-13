Surveillance judge reappointed

The Chief Executive has reappointed Justice Mohan Tarachand Bharwaney as a panel judge under the Interception of Communications & Surveillance Ordinance for a term of three years from October 25.

Panel judges are appointed to consider applications for authorisations of interception and Type 1 surveillance and for device retrieval warrants.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam thanked Justice Bharwaney for his dedication in handling law enforcement agencies' applications in the past three years.

She said Justice Bharwaney, together with the other two incumbent judges - Justice Andrew Chung and Justice Barnabas Fung - will continue to ensure the regulatory regime's effective operation.