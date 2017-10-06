Road safety campaign to launch

Police will launch a citywide road safety campaign tomorrow, targeting drivers of public service vehicles.

During the five-day campaign Police will take stringent enforcement action against undesirable driving behaviour including using mobile communication devices while driving, speeding and seatbelt-related offences.

Officers will target drivers of taxis, public buses, private light buses, private school buses and other public service vehicles.

There were 4,304 accidents involving public service vehicles from January to August, causing 5,915 casualties including 23 deaths.

This accounted for more than 40% of all traffic accidents during the period.

Police reminded drivers of public service vehicles to observe traffic regulations, pay attention to road conditions, wear seatbelts and remind passengers to do the same.