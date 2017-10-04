Subsidiary laws set for bridge

Four subsidiary legislations will be gazetted on October 6 to cater for the commissioning of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port upon the bridge's opening, the Government announced today.

They are the Closed Area (Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port & Hong Kong Link Road) Order, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Hong Kong Port & Hong Kong Link Road Closed Area (Permission to Enter) Notice, the Immigration (Places of Detention) (Amendment) Order 2017, and the Immigration Service (Designated Places) (Amendment) Order 2017.

Following the established practice at other land boundary control points, the Chief Executive in Council has ordered the Closed Area Order be made under the Public Order Ordinance to designate the Hong Kong Port and the related roads in the vicinity as a closed area.

The Commissioner of Police will, through the Permission to Enter Notice, grant general permission to cross-boundary passengers and drivers for entering or leaving the closed area without the need for a permit.

The Secretary for Security has made the two orders to set up detention quarters at the Hong Kong Port for the Immigration Department's use in routine control and law enforcement.

The subsidiary legislations will take effect on the day when the bridge and the Hong Kong Port come into operation. The date will be published in the Gazette.

They will be tabled at the Legislative Council on October 11.