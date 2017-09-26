Gov't helping accident victims

The Immigration Department is working with Mainland authorities to provide assistance to the Hong Kong people involved in a fatal traffic accident in Guangdong.

Two people in a Hong Kong tour group were killed and nine injured when their bus crashed in Nansha last night.

In a statement today, the department said it has contacted the tour agency concerned and the Travel Industry Council to learn about the situation.

Staff from the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Guangdong have arrived at hospitals to provide assistance.

The department is liaising with the victims' families to offer help.

Other people from the group will return to Hong Kong today.

Hong Kong residents requiring assistance while travelling outside the city can call the department's hotline (852) 1868.