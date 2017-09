Ready to serve: Airport Authority Chairman Jack So (front) and Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (back) congratulate Police College graduates.

Thirty probationary inspectors and 238 recruit constables graduated from the Police College today.

Airport Authority Chairman Jack So inspected the passing-out parade.

Mr So said an excellent Police Force and good public order have laid a solid foundation for Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and maintain the city's status as a global aviation hub and an international financial centre.

He encouraged the graduates to serve the society with impartiality, selflessness and integrity.