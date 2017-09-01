Student road safety campaign to launch

Police will launch a citywide campaign on September 4 to promote student road safety to tie in with the new school year.

During the campaign Police will take stringent enforcement action against undesirable driving behaviour that blocks students getting on or off school buses.

Officers will distribute publicity leaflets to drivers of school buses and nanny vans, as well as teachers and parents, to draw their attention to road safety.

They will also organise school visits to give road safety talks.

In the first seven months of the year there were 20 traffic accidents involving school service vehicles in which 73 youngsters were injured.

There were 15 accidents and 43 injuries in the same period last year.