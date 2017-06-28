Gov't refutes US report

The Government has vehemently rejected Hong Kong's grading in the US Department of State's 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report.

In a statement released last night in response to the report, which put Hong Kong in Tier Two, the Security Bureau said the document shows misunderstanding of the city’s legislation against human trafficking and protection of foreign domestic helpers from exploitation.

The bureau said the report has inaccurate descriptions of the Government's work and groundless assumptions, including that Hong Kong is a destination, transit and source territory for men, women and children subjected to sex trafficking and forced labour, which lead to unfair conclusions.

The relatively small number of victims identified in the report attests to the fact that human trafficking is not prevalent in Hong Kong, the statement said, adding the city’s legislation against the crime has been effective.

In 2016 there were 28 convictions for sex trafficking offences, including controlling people for the purpose of unlawful sexual intercourse or prostitution and living on others’ prostitution earnings.

Other measures against human trafficking include the introduction of a trafficking victim screening mechanism by the Customs & Excise Department in March, and the issuance of a guideline by the bureau on inter-departmental co-operation for tackling suspected human trafficking cases.

On the protection of the city's more than 360,000 foreign domestic helpers, the bureau said they enjoy the same statutory labour protection as local employees and further protection is provided through the Standard Employment Contract prescribed by the Government.

Since 2016 the Labour Department has conducted nearly 2,000 inspections on employment agencies for foreign domestic helpers.

Thirteen agencies have been prosecuted and five have had their licences revoked or denied renewal.

The bureau said prompt action will be taken if domestic helpers report mistreatment to authorities.

An amendment bill will be tabled at the Legislative Council in June to increase the maximum penalty for employment agencies overcharging jobseekers or operating without a licence.