Orderly anniversary events pledged

The Government has to stay vigilant against possible terror attacks in Hong Kong and ensure Hong Kong Special Administrative Region 20th anniversary celebrations run smoothly and orderly.

Secretary for Security TK Lai made the statement to the media today, saying given the many “lone-wolf” terrorist attacks overseas recently, the Government has to stay alert to similar attacks in the city.

Mr Lai said Police will disclose detailed security arrangements for President Xi Jinpin’s visit to Hong Kong in due course.

Police will inform the public of any special arrangements in advance, he added.