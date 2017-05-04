Diving deeper into rescues

The Fire Services Department’s diving team was formed in 1960. In 1992 it was expanded to become the Fire Services Diving Unit.

It now has 115 members, responsible for search and rescue operations in up to 50 metres of water.

The team provides support during major fires, vessel and aircraft incidents, and incidents involving pressurised environments in infrastructure projects.

Principal Fireman Tsui Wai-fat joined the Diving Unit in 1994 and has witnessed the improvements in equipment and training over the years.

He remembers when diving equipment was put in the same truck as firefighting gear. Now there are individual diving tenders to provide logistics and operational support in diving operations.

Officer Tsui said divers must learn how to use the latest rescue equipment.

To provide a better training environment, the Fire Services Diving Base at Ngong Shuen Chau started operation in 2009, featuring advanced training facilities.

In 2010 the Deep Dive Simulator came into service, allowing divers to train in simulated depths of up to 100 metres.

The Special Rescue Team was formed in 2015 to handle rescue work for the subsea tunnel construction of the Tuen Mun-Chek Lap Kok Link Project. Officers received overseas training on how to operate special underwater breathing apparatus in such pressurised sites.

The department's divers must have at least three-years' firefighting experience. They have to pass swimming and rescue tests, and the Diver’s Medical Examination conducted by the Labour Department.

Officers Ko Wing-ki and Hui Ka-chun have been in the Diving Unit for six and 10 years.

They said the greatest challenge of underwater work is being alone, which requires a calmer mind than working on land.