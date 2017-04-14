Police chief attends Mainland meetings

Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo led a delegation to Guilin this week to attend an annual meeting between Mainland public security authorities and Hong Kong Police.

The delegation met with Vice Minister of Public Security Chen Zhimin and other officials.

They discussed how to strengthen co-operation and set objectives for collaboration in the coming year.

Other topics included police liaison, boundary security, criminal investigation, cyber and technology crimes, cross-boundary crimes, training, narcotics and terrorism.

Mr Lo then led some of the delegation members to Beijing to visit the ministry’s International Co-operation Bureau for a discussion on INTERPOL-related matters.