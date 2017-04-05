Students join prison performance

Over 350 secondary students from eight schools took part in the Correctional Services Department’s Creation & Rehabilitation drama and music performance at Stanley Prison today.

After more than three months of preparation, 22 people in custody performed their self-created drama. Another group of people in custody put on a concert.

Forty-year-old "Ah-Lun" shared his story with students in a question and answer session.

Teachers and students who participated in the event were touched by his words.

Carmel Holy Word Secondary School student Danny Chan said: "The story of the person in custody impressed me. I can see his regret. He regrets what he has done. This teaches me to behave well, otherwise I will also regret."

His teacher Agnes Hung said: "After watching this show I felt really impressed. I thought they have really gone through changes here. They really want to get a new life.

"If they really can go out into society again, I think they will be good and they can change themselves. I wish for them that they can enjoy their lives with their families."