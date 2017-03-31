Court photography case reported

Judiciary staff have reported to Police someone was taking photographs at the West Kowloon Law Courts Building this morning.

The Judiciary made the statement today in response to media enquiries on photo-taking arrangements in the building.

It said photo-taking is prohibited in courtrooms, while for the other areas inside court premises, photo-taking is also not allowed unless special approval is granted.

As for the West Kowloon Law Courts Building, media representatives can take photographs outside the fence wall of the court premises.

However, the area between the entrances on the ground floor of Towers A and B is the driveway and the drop-off and pick-up area for court users and photo-taking is prohibited.

Notices banning photo-taking have been posted at various prominent locations at the building.

The Judiciary is examining the photo-taking arrangement at the building, in response to the media comments on the issue.