Correctional Services holds open day

The Correctional Services Department held an open day at the Staff Training Institute and the Correctional Services Museum in Stanley today.

The event ties in with the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the 35th anniversary of the Prisons Department’s renaming as the Correctional Services Department.

The institute’s Honorary Advisor Kwan Chuk-fai and Principal Lee Kwok-po, and the Assistant Commissioner of Correctional Services Ng Sau-wai officiated at the opening ceremony.

Students, members of charitable organisations and non-governmental organisations, department staff and their family members learnt about the department’s latest developments and the penal system’s historic changes through interactive sessions.

They also appreciated the efforts of people in custody to start a new life, by tasting the refreshments prepared by those who have taken vocational training courses.

Visitors used virtual reality technology to experience recruit training, Regional Response Team training and the work of the Dog Unit.

Performances included a joint foot-drill by the Civil Aid Service pipe band, the department’s pipe band and Guard of Honour, and tactical demonstrations by the Dog Unit. Weapons and anti-riot equipment from different eras were also on display.

At the Correctional Services Museum, visitors enjoyed a drama that introduced the history of correctional services and the department’s work, engaged with department staff in old uniforms, and took photos with the old prison as the background.

Game booths boosted the festive atmosphere with prizes such as paper models of staff members in different uniforms and Easter eggs made by people in custody.