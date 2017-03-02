Media inspects correctional facilities

The Correctional Services Department held a press visit to Cape Collinson Correctional Institution and Stanley Prison today.

At Cape Collinson, the media was given a tour of the institution’s classroom, workshop and dormitory to learn more about its daily operation, including the vocational training provided to inmates.

The press then went to Stanley Prison to see its workshop, kitchen, hospital and Special Unit cells.

The cells are for inmates who need to be separated to maintain safety and order.

Inmates can apply to stay in the cells for protection if necessary.

All of the department's institutions have a hospital and consultation rooms. Doctors from the Department of Health are stationed at the institutions to provide 24-hour medical care.