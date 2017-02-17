SJ urges rational debate

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen has called for rational comments on court verdicts, warning that inappropriate criticism could have legal ramifications.

Speaking to the media after a Legislative Council meeting today, Mr Yuen was asked about the public reaction to a recent court case that saw seven Police officers jailed, some of which has been critical.

He said while the public have the constitutional right to comment on court verdicts and judgments, this right must be exercised within the legal limit.

"People should do it responsibly [and] in order to exercise this right responsibly, one would have to be doing it rationally, fairly and not beyond the limit permitted by the law."

He said the Judiciary has expressed serious concern about comments from some people through speeches and social media, and has referred these cases to the Department of Justice.

"We have already received the document from the Judiciary. We will follow up on the matter conscientiously. If necessary and where appropriate, we will have no hesitation in commencing the necessary proceedings, including judicial or legal proceedings."