Fire services recruits graduate

Sixteen station officers, 67 firemen and 45 ambulancemen graduated from the Fire & Ambulance Services Academy today.

Permanent Secretary for Security Joshua Law reviewed the passing-out parade, encouraging the graduates to uphold their mission to protect and save lives.

"The concerted efforts of the disciplinary forces over the years have contributed to Hong Kong's reputation as one of the safest cities in the world. The safety of a city hinges on not only a low crime rate, but also preparedness against calamities as well as the provision of high-quality rescue and ambulance services."

He added that the Security Bureau strives to support the work of the Fire Services Department and attaches great importance to ensuring that training, human resources and equipment for the department is up to date.

The parade was followed by a demonstration of firefighting and rescue techniques by the graduates.

The 128 graduates completed six months of training.