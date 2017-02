Secretary for Security TK Lai will lead a delegation to visit Guangzhou and Shenzhen on February 15 and 16.

He will pay courtesy calls on the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department, the Guangzhou General Station of Exit & Entry Frontier Inspection, the Shenzhen Municipal Public Security Bureau and the Shenzhen General Station of Exit & Entry Frontier Inspection.

The delegation comprises officials from the Security Bureau, Police, and the Immigration and the Customs & Excise departments.