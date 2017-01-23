1,400 fire warnings issued

The Fire Services Department has issued almost 1,400 Fire Hazard Abatement Notices to 275 mini-warehouses found to have fire hazards.

They were issued in the wake of the Ngau Tau Kok fire in June, up until the end of last year.

In the department’s year-end review for 2016, Director of Fire Services Li Kin-yat said today government departments identified 885 mini-storage sites in a citywide survey.

On inspection, fire hazards were found to be a common problem in mini-warehouses.

The hazards included poor locking devices on emergency exits, locked exits, a shortage of direction and exit signs, insufficient water hoses, insufficient or obstructed windows, and poor arrangement and layout of mini-storage cubicles.

Mr Li said the department will maintain inspections and enforcement actions against fire hazards in mini-warehouses, and collaborate on the issue with other departments.

The department received more than 38,000 fire calls last year, an increase of 11% on the previous year.

There were more than 773,300 ambulance calls, a rise of 2%.

To cope with the growing number of ambulance calls and rising operational need, the department increased the number of ambulances available for daily mobilisation last year, by way of deployment data analysis and flexible deployment of resources.

The department plans to recruit 540 fire and ambulance personnel this year, including 91 officers and 449 rank-and-file staff.